UBS Group AG Acquires 16,372 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $80,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $80.62 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.