Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 34,268 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,268 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kellanova by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,183,354 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

