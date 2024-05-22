Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.59) Per Share

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.89) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.47) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $445,716. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 404,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after buying an additional 388,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,826,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

