US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after buying an additional 3,855,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,547,000 after purchasing an additional 944,494 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after purchasing an additional 895,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

