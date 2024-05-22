Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Reduced by Analyst

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Macerich in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

MAC stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Macerich has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $679,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $679,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 and sold 122,964 shares worth $2,080,030. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

