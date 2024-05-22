Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $27.94

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KURA opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 182,221 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

