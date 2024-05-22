Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,092. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

