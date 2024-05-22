Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Twilio worth $105,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Twilio by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,007,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,971,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

