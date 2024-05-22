Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2151 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DGCB stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $53.46.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile
