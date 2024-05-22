Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2151 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of DGCB stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

