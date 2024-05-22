Element Solutions Inc (ESI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 14th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Element Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 85.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.