Element Solutions Inc (ESI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 14th

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Element Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 85.7% per year over the last three years.
Element Solutions Price Performance
ESI opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
