First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $22.65.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

