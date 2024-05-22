First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $22.65.
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.