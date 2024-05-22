First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
FTSL opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
