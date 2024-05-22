First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.