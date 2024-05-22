Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.
In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Five9 by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 32.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 24,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
