Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

