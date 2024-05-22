HC Wainwright Weighs in on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ORMP opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 480,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $756,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

