ING Groep NV Buys 3,896 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,190. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

