Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on May 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJR stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
