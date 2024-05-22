Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on May 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Featured Stories

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

