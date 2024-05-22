Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSMV opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
