Oppenheimer Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Market Perform

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,190 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

