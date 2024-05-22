Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,002 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Domo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Domo by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Domo by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $278.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

