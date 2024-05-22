Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,436 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 409.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 38.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

