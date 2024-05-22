Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (PPAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 1st

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Stock Performance

Shares of OTC PPAL opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90.

Get Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans alerts:

About Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.