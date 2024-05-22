Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (PPAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 1st

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPALGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Stock Performance

Shares of OTC PPAL opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90.

About Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.