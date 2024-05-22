Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (PPAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 1st

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Stock Performance
Shares of OTC PPAL opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90.
About Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans
