Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $83.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 22,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in ONEOK by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 205,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

