Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $165,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1,222.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.