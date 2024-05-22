Vienna Insurance Group AG (VNRFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1916 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of VNRFY stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $6.76.
About Vienna Insurance Group
