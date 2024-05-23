Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,330.00

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($29.61) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($29.23), with a volume of 189491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,250 ($28.60).

Alpha Group International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,018.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,810.14. The stock has a market cap of £998.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,108.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Alpha Group International alerts:

Alpha Group International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 788.18%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Group International

Alpha Group International Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Butters sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.94), for a total transaction of £20,034 ($25,462.63). 25.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.