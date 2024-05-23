CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $280.00

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.53), with a volume of 315805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.37).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of £777.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,625.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.81.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($383.32). In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($383.32). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 178 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($382.33). Insiders have bought 422 shares of company stock worth $90,224 over the last ninety days. 64.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

