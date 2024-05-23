CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 255.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,721,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 641,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,508 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 672,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 621,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,328 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,425 shares of company stock worth $1,490,908 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

