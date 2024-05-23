Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Solar, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.56 per share.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $251.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $253.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,191 shares of company stock valued at $7,809,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.