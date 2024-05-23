Cencora (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.350-13.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.90.

NYSE:COR opened at $216.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 52 week low of $163.37 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.17.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,295 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,944. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

