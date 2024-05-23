Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

CHH opened at $117.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.62.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

