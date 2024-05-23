Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $174.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -183.33 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.21 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

