Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 21.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 759,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 133,066 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 489,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

