ING Groep NV Has $773,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 12,191.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Trading Down 2.8 %

DaVita stock opened at $134.74 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $145.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

