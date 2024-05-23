ING Groep NV Sells 25,472 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $345.42 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

