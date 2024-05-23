iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,265,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 226,627 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 136,978 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,741,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 90,131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

