PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQAL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 46,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $687,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.