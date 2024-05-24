3,625 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. increased its position in LGI Homes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 61.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 83,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at $70,240,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

