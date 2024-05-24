Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 68,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 134,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. 23,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.