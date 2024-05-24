Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

CCRN stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $496.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Cross Country Healthcare



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

