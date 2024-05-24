Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,396 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 527,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after acquiring an additional 109,988 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $94.56 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

