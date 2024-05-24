Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Up 6.7%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.97. 233,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 709,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 17.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $2,795,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arvinas by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,329,000 after buying an additional 536,295 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

