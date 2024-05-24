BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 153.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $423.61 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $207.91 and a 12 month high of $429.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

