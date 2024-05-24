Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.44.

BAH stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.54. The company had a trading volume of 306,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,327. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

