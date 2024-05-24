Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,753 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,085,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $16,385,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 375,197 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $14.01 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

