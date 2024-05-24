Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Gap Down to $13.17

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $12.75. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 63,866 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $937.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after purchasing an additional 459,838 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,752,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,621 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,652,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 229,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

