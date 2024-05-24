Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 21.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,453,000 after buying an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

Chubb stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.21. The stock had a trading volume of 158,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.