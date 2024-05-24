CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CINT. Citigroup lowered their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $529.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. Equities analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

