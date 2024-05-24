Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,060 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

