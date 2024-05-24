Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.90 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.68. The company had a trading volume of 121,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,283. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -143.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.69.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.